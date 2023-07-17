Senator Shehu Sani has reacted to the resignation of Senator Abdullahi Adamu as the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC)

The former lawmaker highlighted the two key moments that resulted in the exit of the former Nasarawa state governor

Sani mentioned Adamu declaring Lawan as the APC consensus candidate and not being aware of the approved list of principal officers

Former Senator Shehu Sani, who represented Kaduna Central in the 8th National Assembly, has highlighted the two major offences that led to the unceremonious exit of Senator Abdullahi Adamu as the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Sani said the moment Adamu announced former Senate President, Ahmad Lawan as the consensus candidate for the APC days and was left stranded by former president Muhammadu Buhari before the national convention in 2022.

Shehu Sani says to Adamu declaring Lawan as APC consensus candidate, NASS principal officers are key moments in his tenure. Photo Credits: Shehu Sani/ Sen. Abdullahi Adamu-APC National Chairman

Source: Facebook

He said the second moment was Adamu being unaware of the approved list of principal officers of the 10th National Assembly.

He stated this on Monday, July 17, via his verified Twitter handle @ShehuSani, adding that those two moments showed that Adamu was walking on a tight rope.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

“From the moment he announced Lawan as the ruling party’s consensus Candidate and was left stranded by Buhari, to the moment he was kept in the dark on the approved list of principal officers of the National Assembly, I knew that Adamu will thread the path of Adams.”

7 Controversies Highlights Of Adamu’s Tenure As APC National Chairman

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the tenure of Senator Adamu Abdullahi as the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), was not short of dramas and controversies.

Here is a list of seven controversies which defined the tenure of Adamu.

Senator Adamu reportedly bows to pressure, resigns as APC National Chairman

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that new report has confirmed the resignation of Senator Abdullahi Adamu as the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congres (APC).

The report by Daily Trust stated that the controversial APC chieftain tendered his resignation on Sunday night, July 16.

Amid Strong Rumours of Senator Adamu's Resignation, Kyari Takes Over APC's NWC

The deputy national chairman (North) of the All Progressives Party (APC) Senator Abubakar Kyari, has taken over the National Working Committee (NWC) of the ruling party.

The development confirms the widely reported resignation of the national chairman Senator Abdullahi Adamu at the weekend.

APC chairman Abdullahi Adamu reacts to reports of alleged resignation, reveals next step

Legit.ng also reported that Senator Adamu reacted to reports about his resignation as the national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

There were earlier speculations that President Bola Tinubu had ordered Adamu to hand in his resignation before his trip to Kenya. However, Adamu said he won’t talk about the issue because the president is away.

Source: Legit.ng