Cardinal Peter Ebere Okpalaeke has urged Anambra South Senator Emmanuel Nwachukwu to speak against alleged Christian persecution in Nigeria

The cleric cautioned the senator on accountability and the use of political office during a Thanksgiving gathering in Ukpor

Senator Nwachukwu outlined his legislative priorities, including roads, power, and erosion control, while addressing constituents and stakeholders

The Catholic bishop of Ekwulobia diocese, His Eminence, Cardinal Peter Ebere Okpalaeke, has urged the senator representing Anambra South at the national assembly, Senator (Dr.) Emmanuel Nwachukwu, to stand firm and speak out against the persecution of Christians in different parts of Nigeria.

Catholic cardinal sends strong message to Anambra senator over Christian persecution concerns. Photo: Mokwugo

Source: UGC

The local ordinary gave the admonition on Friday, April 17, in a chat with Legit.ng correspondent in Ukpor, Nnewi South LGA.

He gave the advice during a Thanksgiving mass and an interactive session with All Progressives Grand Alliance members across the senatorial district, organised by the senator to appreciate his mandate.

The cardinal, who regretted that persecution of the people of God in different parts of the country has taken unprecedented dimensions, insisted that political representatives like Senator Nwachukwu, who is a strong member of the Catholic church, should be seen as standing in the forefront of the vanguard and fighting against indiscriminate bloodletting in the country, especially among the Christian community.

He reminded the senator that he is not in the red chamber on the mandate of the people alone, but also on the mandate of God.

"This gathering today is an opportunity for Senator Nwachukwu to reflect on his calling as a senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. He must allow God - not man - to order his steps. He should understand that he is representing, not just political and human interests, but also the interests of God and His people," he said.

He reminded Chief Nwachukwu of the circumstances that led to his emergence as senator. He warned that power is transitory, hence, should not be wasted.

"Distinguished Senator, remember the circumstances that led to your emergence. The then-sitting senator, Dr. Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah, died. May God accept his soul. Then, because nature abhors a vacuum, you emerged as the successor among many others who aspired to succeed Ifeanyi Ubah."

"Sometime in the future, another person will succeed you. Make sure that your time at the Senate continues to be eventful and memorable."

"I invite you to reflect on what you're elected to do. Let not your heart be attached to power, but on purpose. Let the purpose be to do the will of God, and that of the people who elected you."

"Your name is Emmanuel, meaning that God is with us. That you're our senator today is a joyful reminder that God is still in our midst. Therefore, let whatever decision you make at the national assembly reflect the presence and will of God," he said.

He promised the senator that the people of God would continue to pray for his success.

Cardinal Okpalaeke urges senator to take stand on rising persecution claims. Photo: Mokwugo

Source: UGC

Senator details struggles, projects

In his speech at the event, Senator Nwachukwu recalled that he was elected on August 16, 2025, in a bye-election to replace the late Senator Ifeanyi Ubah. He added that his six months in office had not been smooth, as he had been dragged from the tribunal to the Appeal Court by his opponents.

He said he faced trials but still took the voice of his senatorial zone to the National Assembly. He drew national attention to the poor condition of federal roads connecting communities within the district.

Nwachukwu also said he engaged the power sector with urgency and purpose. According to him, he worked closely with the Federal Ministry of Power and critical stakeholders to ensure electricity reaches the people.

He added that he drew the attention of the federal government to the devastating erosion challenges affecting communities across Anambra South.

The senator thanked the church for continuously offering prayers for his success. He also thanked Governor Charles Soludo, as well as political stakeholders and other members of his senatorial zone, for standing behind him during the election that led to his emergence as senator. He also assured that he would continue to work assiduously for the betterment of both the senatorial zone and Nigeria in general.

The event was attended by the national chairman of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), Barr. Sly Ezeokenwa, former deputy governor of Anambra state - now secretary general of Ohanaeze Ndigbo worldwide, Chief (Engr) Emeka Sibeudu, immediate past Vice President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Ichie Damian Okeke-Ogene, members of the state House of Assembly, mayors of local government areas, party stakeholders and supporters, as well as community leaders within the senatorial district.

ADC welcomes ex-Anambra speaker's defection

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that ADC chieftain Amb. Ikebunwa Lotanna has reacted to the defection of former Anambra Deputy Speaker Rt. Hon. Chukwudi Orizu from APGA to the African Democratic Congress ahead of the 2027 elections.

Orizu, who joined ADC with supporters, cited confidence in the party’s growing political strength and leadership direction.

Source: Legit.ng