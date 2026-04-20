Donald Trump confirmed US Navy seized Iranian-flagged vessel Touska after it ignored warnings and attempted to breach Strait of Hormuz blockade

Iran condemned the interception as a ceasefire violation, with its military vowing retaliation over what it described as “armed piracy” by US forces

JD Vance was scheduled to lead fresh talks in Pakistan as Strait of Hormuz closure disrupted global oil flow and heightened tensions

Tensions have sharply escalated in the Gulf after the Donald Trump administration confirmed the interception of an Iranian-flagged cargo vessel.

Legit.ng reports that this follows the recent closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

Tension as US Captures Iran Cargo Ships After Shutting Down Strait of Hormuz

Source: UGC

President Trump disclosed that the ship, identified as the Touska, was seized by the US Navy after allegedly ignoring repeated warnings to halt.

Writing on his Truth Social platform, Trump said:

"Today, an Iranian-flagged cargo ship named TOUSKA, nearly 900 feet long and weighing almost as much as an aircraft carrier, tried to get past our Naval Blockade, and it did not go well for them."

He added that the vessel failed to comply with instructions to stop, stating:

"So our Navy ship stopped them right in their tracks by bl0wing a hole in the engineroom".

Trump further noted:

"The TOUSKA is under US Treasury Sanctions because of their prior history of illegal activity. We have full custody of the ship, and are seeing what's on board!"

Iran condemns seizure as ‘armed piracy’

Iran swiftly condemned the interception, accusing the United States of breaching an existing ceasefire agreement.

According to a statement broadcast by Iranian state media, a spokesperson for the country’s Khatam al-Anbiya military headquarters alleged that US forces had attacked and boarded the vessel.

The statement read:

"Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran will soon respond to and retaliate for this act of armed piracy by the US Navy."

Iranian officials also claimed the ship’s navigation system had been disabled before US marines boarded it.

Iran vs US: Fresh talks uncertain as blockade continues

The development comes as Washington prepares for a possible second round of negotiations with Tehran, aimed at ending weeks of hostilities across the Middle East.

The White House confirmed that Vice-President JD Vance would lead a delegation to Pakistan, alongside senior advisers Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

However, Iran has cast doubt on its participation. State media reported that Tehran would not attend any talks while the US naval blockade remains in force, describing ongoing American demands as excessive.

Strait of Hormuz closure fuels global concerns

The strategic Strait of Hormuz remains shut, with Iran insisting it will not reopen the route until the US lifts its blockade.

The waterway is a critical global energy corridor, responsible for transporting roughly one-fifth of the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas.

Shipping traffic through the strait has dropped significantly in recent days, triggering concerns over rising global energy prices and supply disruptions.

Rising threats and military posturing

President Trump has maintained a hardline stance, warning Tehran against using the waterway as leverage.

He stated that Iran could not “blackmail” the United States and threatened further military action if a peace agreement is not reached.

"If they don't take the DEAL, it will be my Honour to do what has to be done," Trump wrote in a separate post.

Meanwhile, reports of maritime incidents continue to emerge, with multiple vessels allegedly coming under fire in the region, further heightening fears of a broader escalation.

Regional diplomacy intensifies

Efforts to de-escalate the crisis are ongoing, with Pakistan playing a mediating role between both sides.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held talks with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, although no confirmation of fresh negotiations with the US has been made.

With a fragile ceasefire nearing its expiration, uncertainty continues to surround diplomatic efforts, as both military activity and rhetoric intensify across the region.

Block Strait of Hormuz, Trump orders Navy

Legit.ng earlier reported that the United States president, Donald Trump, has directed the US Navy to block the Strait of Hormuz following stalled negotiations with Iran over its nuclear programme.

Trump said discussions had advanced on several fronts but broke down over what he described as the central issue of Iran’s nuclear ambitions.

Source: Legit.ng