ADC has warned President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of potential electoral defeat in 2027 due to worsening public discontent

Tinubu's alleged detachment from reality fueled ADC's criticism amid Nigeria's ongoing hardship and insecurity

ADC spokesperson, Bolaji Abdullahi, lambasted President Tinubu for mocking the opposition instead of addressing pressing national issues

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

FCT, Abuja - The African Democratic Congress (ADC) said President Bola Tinubu should be scared about a possible electoral defeat ahead of the 2027 election.

The ADC National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, said the widespread hardship and worsening living conditions have eroded public confidence in the policies of Tinubu’s administration.

ADC gives reasons why Tinubu should be scared of 2027 elections. Photo credit: @atiku/@OfficialABAT

Source: Twitter

Abdullahi said Tinubu appears increasingly detached from the realities of hardship, insecurity, and widespread frustration confronting millions of Nigerians.

As reported by The Punch, Abdullahi made this known in a statement issued on Friday, April 17, 2026.

President Tinubu had accused the ADC leaders of trying to privatise the ADC, stating that he cannot be intimidated.

He described the ADC gathering as a “street convention” while reacting to criticism from Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, Rotimi Amaechi, and other coalition figures.

Reacting to Tinubu’s comments, ADC spokesperson said:

“At a time when families are battling a historic cost-of-living crisis, food inflation, rising debt burdens, and collapsing purchasing power, the President chose to mock the opposition instead of addressing the suffering of Nigerians. However, even as he spoke, reports of children being abducted from examination centres were circulating. This is the reality of today’s Nigeria, insecurity spreading deeper into everyday life while the government appears distracted.

“The President should not be ridiculing the opposition. He should be deeply concerned that the majority of Nigerians have rejected his government, whose ill-conceived policies have ruined lives and destroyed livelihoods. These are the reasons he should be scared, because the people are determined to vote him out.”

Atiku Gives Scathing Response to Tinubu

Recall that President Tinubu was tackled over his criticism of former vice president Atiku Abubakar on privatisation when he was in office.

In a scathing response, the camp of the former vice president slammed President Tinubu for implementing a policy that he once criticised.

Phrank Shaibu, the spokesperson for the former vice president, said Tinubu's criticism exposed his troubling pattern of criticism.

Read more stories on ADC:

"Corpse in coffin will defeat Tinubu”

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Buba Galadima claimed a corpse could defeat President Tinubu in the 2027 elections.

Galadima labelled Tinubu's administration as 'mafioso' and urged ADC to act with resilience.

The ADC leader highlighted the APC's attempts to weaken opposition parties in Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng