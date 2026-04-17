ADC Lists Reasons Tinubu Should Be Scared of Losing 2027 Election
- ADC has warned President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of potential electoral defeat in 2027 due to worsening public discontent
- Tinubu's alleged detachment from reality fueled ADC's criticism amid Nigeria's ongoing hardship and insecurity
- ADC spokesperson, Bolaji Abdullahi, lambasted President Tinubu for mocking the opposition instead of addressing pressing national issues
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Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide
FCT, Abuja - The African Democratic Congress (ADC) said President Bola Tinubu should be scared about a possible electoral defeat ahead of the 2027 election.
The ADC National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, said the widespread hardship and worsening living conditions have eroded public confidence in the policies of Tinubu’s administration.
Abdullahi said Tinubu appears increasingly detached from the realities of hardship, insecurity, and widespread frustration confronting millions of Nigerians.
As reported by The Punch, Abdullahi made this known in a statement issued on Friday, April 17, 2026.
President Tinubu had accused the ADC leaders of trying to privatise the ADC, stating that he cannot be intimidated.
He described the ADC gathering as a “street convention” while reacting to criticism from Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, Rotimi Amaechi, and other coalition figures.
Reacting to Tinubu’s comments, ADC spokesperson said:
“At a time when families are battling a historic cost-of-living crisis, food inflation, rising debt burdens, and collapsing purchasing power, the President chose to mock the opposition instead of addressing the suffering of Nigerians. However, even as he spoke, reports of children being abducted from examination centres were circulating. This is the reality of today’s Nigeria, insecurity spreading deeper into everyday life while the government appears distracted.
“The President should not be ridiculing the opposition. He should be deeply concerned that the majority of Nigerians have rejected his government, whose ill-conceived policies have ruined lives and destroyed livelihoods. These are the reasons he should be scared, because the people are determined to vote him out.”
Atiku Gives Scathing Response to Tinubu
Recall that President Tinubu was tackled over his criticism of former vice president Atiku Abubakar on privatisation when he was in office.
In a scathing response, the camp of the former vice president slammed President Tinubu for implementing a policy that he once criticised.
Phrank Shaibu, the spokesperson for the former vice president, said Tinubu's criticism exposed his troubling pattern of criticism.
Read more stories on ADC:
- Tension in ADC as Amaechi Mocks Atiku, Obi's 12m Votes
- ADC Crisis: 4 Options Facing the Opposition Party Ahead of 2027 National Elections
- 2027 Elections: Why We Attended ADC National Convention, UK Govt Explains
- 2027 Election: Peter Obi Hints at Dumping ADC, Gives Reason
- ADC: Problem for Atiku as Kwankwaso Reportedly Agrees to Be Peter Obi’s Running Mate
"Corpse in coffin will defeat Tinubu”
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Buba Galadima claimed a corpse could defeat President Tinubu in the 2027 elections.
Galadima labelled Tinubu's administration as 'mafioso' and urged ADC to act with resilience.
The ADC leader highlighted the APC's attempts to weaken opposition parties in Nigeria.
Source: Legit.ng
Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a trained journalist with over 8 years of working experience. He is also a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication from Lagos State University, Ojo. Adekunle previously worked at PM News, The Sun, and Within Nigeria, where he expressed his journalistic skills with well-researched articles and features. In 2024, Adekunle obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. He can be reached via adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng.