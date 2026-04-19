Senator Dino Melaye claimed he will unseat President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the ruling APC in a free and fair election

Melaye insisted that any African Democratic Congress (ADC) candidate would outperform President Tinubu in leadership

The former federal lawmaker challenged President Tinubu to ensure a free and fair election process in the 2027 elections

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - Former Kogi West Senator, Dino Melaye, has expressed confidence that the African Democratic Congress (ADC) will unseat President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2027 elections.

Melaye said he would defeat President Tinubu in a free and fair election.

Dino Melaye boasts of beating Tinubu in a free, fair election. Photo credit: Dino Melaye/Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

The ADC chieftain, however, clarified that his focus remains on supporting the ADC candidate who emerges from the party’s primaries.

“My own for now is that we must send Tinubu away. Whoever emerges from consensus or from a primary, I will support.”

As reported by The Punch, Melaye stated this during an interview on Mic On Podcast hosted by Seun Okinbaloye.

He criticised the current administration, stating that all the ADC presidential aspirants can never be worse than Tinubu.

“My brother, anybody among those interested in the presidency in ADC would do one million times better than Tinubu. They can never be a worse president than Tinubu.”

The former federal lawmaker noted that he could unseat President Tinubu if he chose to run in the 2027 elections.

Melaye said Tinubu could be defeated under a credible electoral process in 2027.

“Me, Dino Melaye. Let’s go to a free and fair election.

“I will beat him flat… in the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

Melaye alleged that Tinubu may resist a transparent electoral process in the 2027 general elections.

“Let him allow a free and fair contest. And if he doesn’t allow it, we will make him conduct our election. Because he doesn’t want an election. He wants to be Kabiyesi. He wants to be Igwe.”

Tinubu's top media aide drags Dino Melaye

Recall that Melaye's unique attire at the ADC convention caught the attention of the presidency.

Reacting, an adviser to President Tinubu slammed Melaye and made a prayer against leaders like him.

Tinubu's adviser's comment about the former senator has also sparked reactions, with many clapping back at the presidency.

Read more stories on Dino Melaye:

Melaye: Governors defecting to APC won’t help Tinubu

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Senator Melaye sent a crucial message to the President ahead of the 2027 election

Senator Melaye said the defection of state governors to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) will not help Tinubu.

The former federal lawmaker explained why governors defecting to the ruling APC will not help President Tinubu's re-election bid in 2027.

Source: Legit.ng