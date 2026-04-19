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2027 Elections: "I will Defeat Tinubu Flat", Dino Melaye Boasts In Trending Video
Politics

2027 Elections: "I will Defeat Tinubu Flat", Dino Melaye Boasts In Trending Video

by  Adekunle Dada
3 min read

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  • Senator Dino Melaye claimed he will unseat President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the ruling APC in a free and fair election
  • Melaye insisted that any African Democratic Congress (ADC) candidate would outperform President Tinubu in leadership
  • The former federal lawmaker challenged President Tinubu to ensure a free and fair election process in the 2027 elections

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - Former Kogi West Senator, Dino Melaye, has expressed confidence that the African Democratic Congress (ADC) will unseat President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2027 elections.

Melaye said he would defeat President Tinubu in a free and fair election.

Dino Melaye says he will defeat Tinubu in free, fair election
Dino Melaye boasts of beating Tinubu in a free, fair election. Photo credit: Dino Melaye/Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu
Source: Facebook

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The ADC chieftain, however, clarified that his focus remains on supporting the ADC candidate who emerges from the party’s primaries.

“My own for now is that we must send Tinubu away. Whoever emerges from consensus or from a primary, I will support.”

Read also

ADC lists reasons Tinubu should be scared of losing 2027 election

As reported by The Punch, Melaye stated this during an interview on Mic On Podcast hosted by Seun Okinbaloye.

He criticised the current administration, stating that all the ADC presidential aspirants can never be worse than Tinubu.

“My brother, anybody among those interested in the presidency in ADC would do one million times better than Tinubu. They can never be a worse president than Tinubu.”

The former federal lawmaker noted that he could unseat President Tinubu if he chose to run in the 2027 elections.

Melaye said Tinubu could be defeated under a credible electoral process in 2027.

“Me, Dino Melaye. Let’s go to a free and fair election.
“I will beat him flat… in the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

Melaye alleged that Tinubu may resist a transparent electoral process in the 2027 general elections.

“Let him allow a free and fair contest. And if he doesn’t allow it, we will make him conduct our election. Because he doesn’t want an election. He wants to be Kabiyesi. He wants to be Igwe.”

Read also

"Buhari is me": Tinubu vows to share eyeglasses with opposition leaders, gives reason

Tinubu's top media aide drags Dino Melaye

Recall that Melaye's unique attire at the ADC convention caught the attention of the presidency.

Reacting, an adviser to President Tinubu slammed Melaye and made a prayer against leaders like him.

Tinubu's adviser's comment about the former senator has also sparked reactions, with many clapping back at the presidency.

Read more stories on Dino Melaye:

Melaye: Governors defecting to APC won’t help Tinubu

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Senator Melaye sent a crucial message to the President ahead of the 2027 election

Senator Melaye said the defection of state governors to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) will not help Tinubu.

The former federal lawmaker explained why governors defecting to the ruling APC will not help President Tinubu's re-election bid in 2027.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Adekunle Dada avatar

Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a trained journalist with over 8 years of working experience. He is also a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication from Lagos State University, Ojo. Adekunle previously worked at PM News, The Sun, and Within Nigeria, where he expressed his journalistic skills with well-researched articles and features. In 2024, Adekunle obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. He can be reached via adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng.

Tags:
Bola TinubuDino MelayeAPC
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