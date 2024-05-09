Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public journalism.

FCT, Abuja - Temitope Ajayi, the senior special assistant to President Bola Tinubu on media and publicity, has quashed speculations that American tech giant, Microsoft, is shutting down its operations in Nigeria.

Ajayi branded media reports that the Africa Development Centre (ADC) in Lagos will shut down as "incorrect". The ADC represents Microsoft's first-ever engineering offices in Africa.

The Nigerian presidency has said the affected staff in Microsoft Nigeria's 're-alignment' move "are less than 30". Photo credits: Picture Alliance, SOPA Images

Ajayi also tackled Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 election, accusing him of sensationalism.

The presidential aide claimed that Microsoft is only re-aligning roles, and "few roles will certainly be impacted".

Ajayi wrote on his verified X handle on Thursday, May 9:

"The story that Microsoft is shutting down Nigeria office is not true. Africa Development Centre is just a department within Microsoft business in Nigeria.

"Contrary to incorrect media reports and @PeterObi's naked dance, the Africa Development Centre is also not shutting down.

"Microsoft, like any other organisation, is only re-aligning roles within the business, and few roles will certainly be impacted. Affected staff, which are less than 30, will be asked to apply for new roles within Microsoft - a standard practice within the organisation.

"Those who can't find new roles in other departments or those who want to seek new opportunities outside the system will be asked to go.

"The situation at Microsoft is not anywhere near the impression of the 'earthquake' that Peter Obi sensationally described."

