Abuja-based pastor, Prophet Joshua Iginla, has thanked Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar for the "great fight" they put up during the 2023 general election

Prophet Iginla said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will defeat Atiku and Obi at the Supreme Court just like it happened at the presidential tribunal

Iginla asked top opposition candidates to start preparing for the 2027 presidential election, rather than concentrating on litigations

FCT, Abuja - The founder of the Champions Royal Assembly Ministry, Prophet Joshua Iginla, has predicted defeat for opposition candidates, Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar.

Joshua, while speaking recently to his church members, said God showed him that Messrs Obi and Atiku lost at the Supreme Court.

'Supreme Court won't favour Obi, Atiku': Iginla

The cleric said he is unperturbed by attacks that may follow his pronouncement.

Legit.ng reports that Atiku and Obi lost at the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal (PEPT) and are approaching Nigeria's apex court.

Prophet Iginla said:

“Prophetically, way forward. I thank God for the great fight from His Excellency, Alhaji Atiku, and our great man, Peter Obi. They are wonderful men. They have proven that yes, we can wrestle. I’m just telling you as a prophet what I see.

“If you go to the Supreme Court, after everything, you are still going to get the same thing that you have now. That is it. I know you will attack me. If I were, I would spend my time preparing for 2027.”

Cleric prophesies who will come out disappointed

In a piece of related news, Legit.ng reported that Prophet David Kingleo Elijah, the spiritual leader of the Glorious Mount of Possibility Church, predicted that Atiku and Obi would be disappointed in their quest to have President Bola Tinubu removed by the court.

While Atiku, a former vice-president, represents the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Obi, an erstwhile governor of Anambra state, flies the flag of the Labour Party (LP). Both men contested for the presidency during Nigeria's last general election, in February 2023, and came second and third respectively.

APC chieftain makes prediction

Legit.ng also reported that Williams Dakwom, a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council (PCC) in Plateau state, predicted that Atiku and Obi would suffer defeat at the Supreme Court.

Dakwom in a chat with Legit.ng, said Tinubu will defeat Atiku and Obi at the Supreme Court just like he did at the presidential tribunal.

