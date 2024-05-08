A Nigerian man who stays in Abuja has revealed that cooking gas is now sold at N900 per kg in his area

This is coming after it was reported that the cooking gas dealers crashed the price of 12.5kg of gas to N10,000

Social media users from different parts of Nigeria stormed the comments section to reveal how much it is being sold at their location

A Nigerian man sparked reactions on Facebook after sharing the price of cooking gas in his location, Abuja.

He shared his experience after it was reported that the cooking gas dealers crashed the price of 12.5kg of gas to N10,000.

Man in Abuja shares price to fill 1kg gas Photo credit: @Owen Franken/ Getty Images. Depicted person has no relationship with story. Photo for illustration only.

Source: Getty Images

Man says 1kg gas is N900 in Abuja

The man identified as Abu-Abdillah Gbolahan Al-Iloriy on Facebook revealed that a kg of gas is now sold as N900 in his location, Abuja.

While making the claim, he went ahead to throw a question to his followers, demanding to know how much a kg of gas is being sold at their areas.

Nigerians stormed his comments section to reveal the prices of gas in their different vicinities.

Some of them stated that gas is sold at N1100, some said N1000, some said 1350, and others said N1200.

He wrote:

“Cooking gas is now N900/kg in Abuja. How much is it in your side?”

Nigerians speak on price of gas

The comments section on Facebook was flooded with reactions from netizens who had different opinions about the price of gas.

Ibraheem Mutiullah Honesty said:

“#1000 in Alakia, Ibadan.”

Habibullahi Ali AbdulGani said:

“1100 Osun State.”

Ibn Haajar said:

“What do you want to use all this questions for?”

Alade Mutiulahi reacted:

“I bought it #1250 last night at Ede, osun state.”

Sarah Abraham said:

"900? How come? It is 1200 here."

Taiwo Abdulwasiu Olaniyan said:

“1300 in osogbo state capital of Osun state.”

Abdul Afees Harikeuyo Al-Oyowiy said:

“1,200 offa Kwara state.”

Salami Ridwan Oladepo reacted:

“1100 Oyo State Ibarapa Central Igbo ora.”

Jennifer Adebayo said:

"A whole Abuja 900. It's 1250 in Jos."

Qaasim Olawale Waliyyullah said:

“1300 here in LAGOS.”

Nimota Oluwatoyin Kareem said:

“1100 in Ojo Lagos.”

Abu Huzaifah reacted:

“Oga na 1200 naira in Abuja.”

Daramola Helena said:

“850 in Igbolgbo.”

Source: Legit.ng