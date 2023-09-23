Femi Falana, the human rights lawyer and senior advocate of Nigeria, has commented on the likely outcome of the certificate tussle between President Bola Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar in the US

FCT, Abuja - Femi Falana, a human rights lawyer, has said the private interest of President Bola Tinubu could be protected in the suit filed by Atiku Abubakar, the presidential flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 general election.

Atiku's prayer before a Magistrate court in Illinois in the United States was granted and the Chicago State University was compelled to release the academic record of President Tinubu for Atiku.

But Tinubu, in another motion before the Northern District of Illinois Eastern Division, prayed the court to stay the Magistrate court's order in the interest of his image.

Everyone can plead privacy in the US; Falana speaks on Atiku's fate in US court.

While featuring on Arise TV, Falana said he was not meant to comment on the matter because the lawyer to President Tinubu would be in the best interest to make the comment but posited that the United States court would protect the privacy of any individual.

According to the Senior Advocate of Nigeria, everybody in the United States has the right to plead privacy, and President Tinubu would not be denied such right.

He said:

"So if the President say, sorry, I don't want my result, my details released, the court would have to consider the implication of that on Monday viz the request by Atiku Abubakar. In other words, the private interest of the president would have to be considered with that of Atiku Abubakar."

