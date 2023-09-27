The Minister of Works, Senator David Umahi, has reacted to the ongoing legal battle of President Bola Tinubu over his academic records at Chicago State University (CSU)

Umahi has asked supporters of Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi not to make a fuss about the situation

He noted that there was no reason for Tinubu to suffer the condemnation based on his antecedent as a successful politician

FCT, Abuja - Nigeria's Minister of Works, David Umahi, has urged supporters of Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) to refrain from relentless battle with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

As reported by Vanguard, Umahi stated this in Abuja on Tuesday, September 26, while unveiling his ministry's policy direction.

President Bola Tinubu is currently facing a series of legal battles over the legitimacy of his academic records. Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu/Atiku Abubakar/Peter Obi

Umahi stated that the demand for Tinubu's Chicago State University (CSU) academic records was unnecessary, judging that his records as a public official stand him out among his peers.

He said:

“This (President Bola Tinubu) is a man who is the answer to the prayers of Nigerians to God.

“This is a man who has passed through all the stages… look at his appointments in the FCT, Works, Finance and all others. This President is the last hope for this country, his renewed hope agenda needs the support of all of us.

“All those ‘Atikulated and Obidients’, let them bring their (principals) who filed WAEC certificates; what did they score? They are challenging someone who is an ‘A’ student.”

Meanwhile, Umahi expressed his disappointment with the State Controllers of Works, alleging that they had failed to live up to the task given to them as the developers of their various states.

Umahi, however, hailed the director of the southwest zone for their good works as he urged others to emulate their accomplishment or risk losing their positions.

