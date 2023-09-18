The tribunal judgments that have sacked no less than four Senators of the APC have continued to generate reactions and speculations

Some Nigerians are of the view that the ruling party may lose its majority seat should the trend continues

However, Lekan Otufodunrin, a public commentator, told Legit.ng that the ruling APC would still maintain its majority because the sacking was across the political parties

No less than four Senators of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have been sacked by the tribunal in barely four months since they were declared winners of the National Assembly election in their senatorial district.

The development has led to the insinuation that the party may lose the majority seat in the Senate should more Senate members be sacked by the tribunal.

Why APC Would Still retain its seat in the 2023 election

Source: Twitter

Otufodunrin dismisses insinuation that APC may lose majority seat in the Senate

However, Lekan Otufodunrin, a public commentator, did not see that happening, adding that the judicial sacking cuts across party lines.

According to Otufodunrin, while speaking with Legit.ng, the ruling APC is not likely to lose the majority seat in the Senate. He said:

"I don't see APC not maintaining the control of the house".

List of APC senators sacked by tribunal so far

Among the APC Senators sacked by the tribunal so far is Emmanuel Udende. He was the latest of them and was sacked on Friday, September 8, by the national assembly election petition court sitting in Makurdi, Benue State capital.

Gabriel Suswam, the PDP candidate in the February 25 presidential election and former governor of the state, was declared the winner of the election.

Others who have been sacked are Senator Thomas Onowakpo from Delta South, Jibrin Isah from Kogi East, and Abubakar Sadiku-Ohere of Kogi Central.

However, the affected lawmakers have vowed to challenge the outcome of the tribunals in the upper courts and have expressed the optimism of retaining their seats.

Tribunal: PDP Ugochinyere sacked, barred from taking part in supplementary poll

Legit.ng earlier reported that the PDP House of Representatives member, Ikeagwuonu Ugochinyere, representing the Ideato North and South Federal Constituency of Imo State, has been sacked.

Ugochinyere was sacked by the tribunal sitting in Nasarawa state on Sunday because he emerged through an invalid primary conducted outside his constituency.

The court has subsequently ordered INEC to conduct a supplementary election in 55 polling units within 90 days and barred the PDP and Ugochinyere from participating in the poll.

