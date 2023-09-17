FCT, Abuja - The Senate has described the impeachment rumour against Senate President Godswill Akpabio as a ruse, adding that the report of the plot by some senators to make a leadership change in the Red Chamber was a "satanic verse".

Yemi Adaramodu, the Senate Committee on Media and Publicity chairman, dismissed the report in a statement on Saturday, September 16, stating that the Upper Chamber is a united house and a fraternal family.

Senate comments on reported plot to impeach Akpabio Photo Credit: Godswill Akpabio

Source: Twitter

Source: Legit.ng