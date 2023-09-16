FCT, Abuja - There is panic among political parties and current members of the 10th senate as election petition tribunals across Nigeria issue their verdicts.

Legit.ng recalls that elections were held on February 25, 2023, to elect senate members.

Three senators have been outrightly sacked by the tribunal and four will face supplementary polls. Photo credits: @fkeyamo, @Imranmuhdz

From the verdicts of the Election Petitions Tribunal given so far, at least seven senators had their elections nullified. Three of the senators were sacked outright while four of them will face supplementary polls.

Legit.ng presents the checklist of senators who will face supplementary elections.

1) Senator Thomas Onowakpo, APC, Delta South

The senatorial election petitions tribunal in Asaba, Delta state, sacked Senator Onowakpo, the lawmaker representing Delta South.

The tribunal chairman, Justice Catherine Ogunsola, ruled that Onowakpo’s certificate of return be withdrawn.

It also ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct a supplementary election in Warri South local government area (LGA) of the state within 90 days.

2) Senator Ede Dafinone, APC, Delta Central

The Delta tribunal declared the 2023 senatorial election in the Delta Central senatorial district inconclusive. The verdict affected Senator Dafinone who is a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Justice W.I. Kpochi-led three-member panel ordered that INEC should conduct a rerun in the 48 polling units of four of eight local government areas in the senatorial district.

3) Senator Jibrin Isah Echocho, APC Kogi East

The Kogi East Senatorial Election Tribunal on Tuesday, September 5, sacked Senator Isah.

Senator Isah, the Senate Committee Chairman on Customs Excise and Tariffs, was sacked because votes were cancelled in some 94 polling units during the February 2023 election.

4) Senator Fred Agbedi, PDP, Bayelsa

The state election tribunal in Yenagoa, Bayelsa state, nullified the election of the Sagbama/Ekeremor federal constituency and sacked Agbedi of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The judicial panel ordered INEC to withdraw the certificate of return issued to Agbedi immediately.

The verdict by the tribunal held that INEC should conduct a fresh election within ninety days for electorates who were disenfranchised during the last legislative election in the state.

Election tribunals: List of winners and losers

Earlier, Legit.ng spotlighted those the tribunal verdicts have favoured and politicians that didn't get the judgement that they wished for.

The list includes Caleb Mutfwang, the governor of Plateau state, and a member of the house of representatives, Gboyega Adefarati.

