Owerri, Imo - Ikeagwuonu Ugochinyere of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been sacked as a lawmaker representing the people of the Ideato North and South Federal Constituency of Imo State.

According to The Nation, the National and State Houses of Assembly Election Tribunal in Imo State sacked the House of Representatives member on Sunday, September 10.

Why Nasarawa court sacks Imo lawmaker Ugochinyere

In a unanimous judgment by Justice Anthony Akpovi-led panel, the court ruled that Ugochinyere was not qualified to participate in the election because he emerged as the PDP candidate in an invalid primary outside the constituency.

The tribunal, which had its sitting in Nasarawa, ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct supplementary election in 55 polling units of the constituency within 90 days.

The polling units were areas where the petitioners argued that elections were never held.

PDP, Ugochinyere barred from participating in Imo supplementary election

Also, the court ordered that Ugochinyere and his party, the PDP, must not participate in the supplementary poll because they had violated the Electoral Act for conducting their primary outside the constituency.

Ugochinyere was a former spokesperson of the Coalition of United Political Party (CUPP).

Abazu Chika Benson and his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), have filed the petition against the PDP lawmaker with suit number EPT/IM/HR/10/2023.

The PDP lawmaker would be the eighth House of Representative member sacked by the tribunal within their first 100 days in office.

