FCT, Abuja - The Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal (PEPT) is set to deliver its decisive judgement on Wednesday, September 6, in Abuja.

Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP), Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) are challenging President Bola Tinubu's declaration as the winner of the 2023 presidential election.

The tribunal has quashed some claims against President Bola Tinubu. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Twitter

So far, some verdicts have been given. Legit.ng compiles a list of the declarations. Find them below:

1) Shettima eligible to contest

The Tribunal dismissed the petition filed by the APM against the nomination of Kashim Shettima as the vice presidential candidate of President Tinubu.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The APM asked the court to disqualify President Tinubu and Shettima from the 2023 presidential election because the latter was already a candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Borno Central Senatorial District.

In the proceedings, which were monitored by Legit.ng, Justice Haruna Tsammani ruled that Shettima's nomination could only be challenged by members of the APC who also contested for the position the vice president was holding.

2) LP failed to prove Tinubu's alleged conviction

The court ruled that the petitioners, Obi and the Labour Party, failed to provide enough evidence to prove that Tinubu was convicted in the United States (US) for money laundering to warrant his disqualification.

Justice Tsammani-led panel of justices, in his ruling said the petitioners did not establish the record of criminal arrest or conviction against Tinubu.

3) Verdict on 25% in FCT

The Tribunal gave its verdict on the petition filed by Obi about 25% of votes in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

It dismissed Obi’s argument that President Tinubu failed to score 25% votes in the FCT.

4) Method of transmission of results

Obi and the LP's petition against the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on the electronic transmission of results of the 2023 presidential polls has been dismissed.

According to the tribunal, no law says INEC must mandatorily transfer or electronically transmit the election results from the polling units.

“God’s choice” between Tinubu, Obi, Atiku

In a piece of related news, Legit.ng reported that Prophetess Christiana Eunice, the founder of the Covenant Of God Church Praise Sacrament, on Tuesday, September 5, said Obi is God's choice.

Speaking on WomanOfGod TV, Pastor Eunice said the APC administration, 'is not what Nigerians think'.

Source: Legit.ng