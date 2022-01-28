Kacey Dirksen’s biography: age, net worth, college, career

Kacey Ann Dirksen, famously recognized as Kacey Dirksen, is an American-based social media influencer, entrepreneur, Youtuber, and Instagram star. She often creates pranks, challenges, travel-related content, and fashion hauls. As a result, she boasts a massive following across various social media platforms.

The Instagram star posing for a photo wearing a cute animal-printed top. Photo: @kaceydirksen

Source: Instagram

Who is Kacey Dirksen when the cameras are off? Have a look at her biography and find more information, including details about her career and personal endeavours.

Profile summary

Full name : Kacey Ann Dirksen

Kacey Ann Dirksen Nicknames: Casey, Kasey, Carley

Casey, Kasey, Carley Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 8 February 1999

8 February 1999 Age: 23 years old (as of 2022)

23 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Aquarius

Aquarius Place of birth: United States of America

United States of America Current residence: United States of America

United States of America Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5'3"

5'3" Height in centimetres: 160

160 Weight in pounds: 115

115 Weight in kilograms: 52

52 Hair colour: Blonde

Blonde Eye colour: Green

Green Mother: Ann Dirksen

Ann Dirksen Siblings: 3

3 Relationship status: Single

Single University: Miami University

Miami University Profession: YouTuber, Instagram star, entrepreneur, social media influencer

YouTuber, Instagram star, entrepreneur, social media influencer Net worth: $100,000 - $1 million

Kacey Dirksen's biography

The YouTuber was born in the United States of America to Ann Dirksen. She was raised alongside her three siblings, often featured on her YouTube videos. Her brother, Drew Dirksen, is a guitarist.

Where did Kacey Dirksen go to college?

After graduating high school, she relocated to Florida, where she was admitted to Miami University.

The YouTuber posing for a photo with her brother, Drew Dirksen. Photo: @kaceydirksen

Source: Instagram

What is Dirksen's nationality?

The YouTuber is an American national of white ethnicity.

What is Kacey Dirksen's age?

How old is Kacey Dirksen? She was born on 8 February 1999. Therefore, as of February 2022, she is 23 years old.

What is Kacey Dirksen's zodiac sign?

According to astrology, her zodiac sign is Aquarius.

Career

Kacey made her career debut in February 2017 when she posted a story on her Instagram account. However, she had no prior plans of making it big on social media. She has since uploaded her photos on Instagram endorsing several clothing line brands and various beauty products. She is a diehard of the Los Angeles Chargers. Additionally, she runs a clothing line called 1999, where she sells different outfits to her fans.

Aside from Instagram, the social media influencer has a self-titled YouTube channel, where she often uploads videos documenting her life, pranks, challenges, and fashion hauls. Her constant engagement with her fans has immensely impacted her fan base on Instagram and YouTube. As of 2022, she has garnered over 90k followers on Instagram and 147k subscribers on YouTube.

The YouTuber posing for a photo. Photo: @kaceydirksen

Source: Instagram

How tall is Kacey Dirksen?

The social media influencer is 5 feet 3 inches or 160 centimetres tall, and her weight is 115 pounds or 52 kilograms. She has blonde hair and green eyes.

How much is Kacey Dirksen's net worth?

No verified sources state how much the Instagram star is worth. However, according to PopSlider, her net worth is estimated to be between $100,000 and $1 million. She primarily earns her income from being a social media influencer.

Kacey Dirksen is a rising social media personality who often engages her audience with her content. She has maintained a clean profile since she came into the limelight.

