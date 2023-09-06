FCT, Abuja - Peter Obi and the Labour Party's petition against the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on the electronic transmission of results of the 2023 presidential polls has been dismissed.

According to the tribunal, no law says INEC must mandatorily transfer or electronically transmit the election results from the polling units.

The Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) is expected to give its final ruling on Wednesday, September 6. Photo Credit: INEC

It says the law empowers INEC to decide the means of collation of the results of elections in Nigeria.

As quoted by Premium Times, the tribunal said:

"The court holds that there is no law that says INEC must mandatorily transfer or transmit the results of the election from the polling units electronically.

"It says the law empowers INEC to decide the means of collation of the results of elections in Nigeria."

