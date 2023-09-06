The suit seeking the disqualification of President Bola Tinubu on the grounds of double nomination of his vice, Kashim Shettima, has been dismissed

Justice Haruna Tsammani of the PEPC dismissed the APM suit on the ground that the petitioner lacked the locus standi to challenge the nomination of Shettima as the vice presidential candidate of the APC

The APM is asking the court to sack Tinubu and Shettima because the latter was already nominated as a senatorial candidate

FCT, Abuja - The Presidential Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Abuja has dismissed the petition filed by the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) against the nomination of Kashim Shettima as the vice presidential candidate of President Bola Tinubu.

The APM asked the court to disqualify President Tinubu and Shettima from the 2023 presidential election because the latter was already a candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Borno Central Senatorial District. After all, the president nominated him.

In the proceedings, which were monitored by Legit.ng, Justice Haruna Tsammani ruled that Shettima's nomination could only be challenged by members of the APC who also contested for the position the vice president was holding.

Haruna Simon Tsammani delivered the judgment after deliberating with other members of the panel of justices. They are Justice Stephen Jonah Adah, Justice Mistura Bolaji-Yusuf, Justice Boloukuoromo Moses Ugo and Justice Abba Bello Mohammed.

The petition of the APC is considered an abuse of the court process because it has been heard before in another court and was not filed between the designated period on election matters.

Court says APM lacks locus standi to challenge Tinubu, Shettima, APC

According to Justice Tsamman, the APM did not have the locus standi to challenge the nomination of Shettima as the All Progressives Congress (APC) vice presidential candidate in the 2023 election.

Four lawyers representing the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) at the hearing on Wednesday in Abuja.

The Allied Peoples Movement (APM), in a suit number CA/PEPC/04/2023, sought the nullification of Tinubu’s election on the grounds of the double nomination of the Vice-Presidential candidate of the APC and Shettima.

