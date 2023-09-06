BREAKING: Tribunal Gives Verdict on Peter Obi, LP’s 25% FCT Votes Claim
FCT, Abuja - The Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) has given its verdict on the petition filed by the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi about 25% votes in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT)
According to SaharaReporters, the tribunal dismissed Peter Obi and the Labour Party’s argument that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu failed to score 25% votes in the FCT.
25% votes in FCT is irrelevant
The court ruled that the 25% votes In the FCT is irrelevant.
Tribunal delivers judgment on Peter Obi's petition against Tinubu
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) has commenced the delivery of judgment in the petition filed by the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) Peter Obi.
Obi had filed a petition challenging the victory of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the February 25 presidential election.
