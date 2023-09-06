FCT, Abuja - The Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) has given its verdict on the petition filed by the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi about 25% votes in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT)

According to SaharaReporters, the tribunal dismissed Peter Obi and the Labour Party’s argument that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu failed to score 25% votes in the FCT.

Tribunal dismisses Peter Obi, LP’s 25% FCT votes claim Photo Credit: Mr Peter Obi

25% votes in FCT is irrelevant

The court ruled that the 25% votes In the FCT is irrelevant.

Tribunal delivers judgment on Peter Obi's petition against Tinubu

Obi had filed a petition challenging the victory of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the February 25 presidential election.

