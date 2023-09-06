The Presidential Election Petition Court sitting in Abuja has authenticated the candidacy of President Bola Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima in the 2023 presidential election.

On Wednesday, September 6, the court ruled that the petitioners, Peter Obi and the Labour Party, failed to provide enough evidence to prove that Tinubu was convicted in the United States for money laundering to warrant his disqualification.

Justice Haruna Tsammani-led panel of justices, in his ruling on Wednesday, said the petitioners did not establish the record of criminal arrest or conviction against Tinubu.

Source: Legit.ng