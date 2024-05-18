Nollywood actor Zubby Michael was one of those present at late movie star Junior Pope’s burial in Enugu

After videos of Zubby made the rounds online, a man took to social media to condemn his outfit at the solemn event

According to the netizen, Zubby’s dressing showed disrespect to the deceased and this sparked an online debate

Late Nollywood actor John Paul Obumneme Odonwodo aka Jnr Pope’s burial recently took place in Enugu and his colleague, Zubby Michael was in attendance.

Videos made the rounds online of the movie star at the solemn occasion and it sparked mixed reactions from netizens.

Nigerians react as man condemns Zubby Michael's outfit at Junior Pope's burial. Photos: @zubbymichael, @jnrpope

Source: Instagram

However, one Facebook user, Ossai Ovie Success, took to his page to complain about Zubby Michael’s choice of clothing at the burial ceremony. The actor wore a simple red T-shirt with brown chinos trousers.

According to the netizen, the Nollywood star’s red cloth was not appropriate for the occasion and it was annoying as well as disrespectful to the dead.

Not stopping there, the Facebook user said that the burial was a time for sober reflection and not a party ground.

See a screenshot of the post below:

Netizens react as man condemns Zubby Michael’s outfit

The Facebook user’s post soon made the rounds on other social media platforms and netizens dropped their two cents on it. Read some of their reactions below:

cynthia_kelz:

“All these because he wore a red t-shirt? Some of you are cr@zy but there's nobody to tell you.”

sweetestebby:

“They couldn’t drag him because he went for the burial,they have to look for something to pull him down and boom is the Red Top. Make una rest abeg.”

officialchoice_edobor:

“Una go leave Zubby alone ??? Which kind wahala be this ?”

mzskeetox:

“He didn’t post when others were posting, y’all complained. He finally posted and y’all still complained. If he didn't go for the burial, you’d complain. He went for it and you're now complaining of the outfit he wore‍♀️ but what I really don't understand is the "next time" you typed. . . . Oga shey na you won kpai when him go attend your own?”

ble_ssing_sunday:

“To rest in peace for Nigeria na connection.”

E_mpire4:

“He go wear black come ur own no worry.”

kemxy_699:

“Everything they must talk. You can never ever please human. Chukwu aju. Tufiakwa.”

Queen Wokoma dragged over dress at Jnr Pope's funeral

In other similar news, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actress Queen Wokoma attended Jnr Pope's burial to pay him her last respects.

She wore a short black dress with see-through black leggings, high-heeled shoes, and a black blazer jacket. Wokoma also wore dark sunshades and accessorised with a silver necklace and earrings.

Shortly after the photos were posted online, many netizens reacted. A number of them disapproved of her outfit.

