Public affairs commentator Reno Omokri has predicted the outcome of the petitions filed by Labour Party's Peter Obi at the election tribunal

Omokri said it is most unlikely that the Presidential Election Petition Court will cancel the 2023 general election as Obi requested

He explained that the LP presidential candidate's petitions were based on a technicality to nullify the nomination of President Bola Tinubu

Reno Omokri, ex-President Goodluck Jonathan's former aide, has revealed why the petitions of the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, will be dismissed by the presidential election tribunal.

Omokri said Obi did not prove his case because he had no claim that he won the February 25 presidential election.

Tribunal Judgement: Reno Omokri says Peter Obi has no case Photo Credits: Reno Omokri/Mr Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

Peter Obi has no case

"Again, it is most unlikely that the Presidential Election Petition Court would grant Peter Obi's prayers to cancel the #NigerianElections2023 and order a new election. First of all, he did not prove his case simply because he had no case, and the damage to Nigeria far outweighs the personal benefit to Mr. Obi. He is basing his whole case on a technicality, seeking to nullify the nomination of President Bola Tinubu and his deputy.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Meanwhile, the way he emerged as the Labour Party candidate is very shady indeed. It is doubtful that Peter Obi was even on the Labour Party register when it was submitted to INEC. He is more likely to suffer from a technicality than benefit from one.

In a post shared via his Twitter page @renoomokri, he added that the damage of cancelling the 2023 election to Nigeria far outweighs the personal benefit to Obi.

He also stated that Obi based his case on a technicality to nullify the nomination of President Bola Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima. At the same time, he’s not sure the former Anambra state governor’s name was even on the Labour Party register when submitted to The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

"He is more likely to suffer from a technicality than benefit from one."

Reno Omokri sends strong message to Peter Obi’s supporters

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Reno Omokri, ex-President Goodluck Jonathan's former aide, has returned to Nigeria after a long absence.

The pragmatic Omokri made this known in a video posted on his social media page on Wednesday, August 9.

Before his return to Nigeria, Omokri suffered a series of backlash from 'Obidients', widely known as the supporters of Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi.

Tribunal finally picks date to deliver judgement

The petitions filed by Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP's) presidential candidate, and Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) against the electoral victory of President Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) are nearing their conclusion.

According to a communiqué, the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) sitting in Abuja will deliver judgment on petitions challenging the election of Tinubu on Wednesday, September 6.

List of 3 petitions against Tinubu

The Court of Appeal has revealed the three petitions before the Presidential Election Petition Court levelled against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

This was contained in a statement issued on Monday, September 4, 2023.

According to the statement issued via its Twitter handle @NGCourtofAppeal, the court said it will deliver its judgement on Wednesday.

Source: Legit.ng