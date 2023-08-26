Angela Liu, lawyer to former VP Atiku, has claimed that Chicago State University issued two similar certificates suggesting President Tinubu attended the institution

This assertion was made in response to submissions by Tinubu's lawyers in a US court

Liu highlighted differences in the signatures, dates, and wording of the certificates, questioning their authenticity

United States - Angela Liu, the lawyer to former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar in the US, has alleged that Chicago State University provided two similar certificates indicating that President Bola Tinubu attended its institution.

TheCable reported Liu said this in response to a submission by Tinubu’s lawyers.

Atiku is seeking a disclosure of President Tinubu's certificate from Chicago State University.

She said three people signed the first certificate while two individuals signed the other.

The counsel of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate said while one document asserts that Tinubu was issued the certificate on June 22, 1979, another suggests that the president received the degree on June 27, 1979.

Legit.ng recalls that President Tinubu's lawyer had said an unidentified clerk of the university made the error about the date the school stated on his recently-issued certificate, thereby creating “the appearance of differences”.

Tinubu's certificate: What Atiku wants

Atiku who is challenging Tinubu's victory in Nigeria is seeking a disclosure of the president’s certificate from the US university.

His lawyer said:

“The document marked ‘A’ is the certificate submitted by Tinubu to INEC. This certificate is in every material respect, exactly the same as the document marked ‘B’ except for the following,” Liu said.

“Document ‘A’ is signed by at least 3 people whereas ‘B’ is signed by only 2 people.

“The document marked ‘E’ states that Tinubu was issued a certificate on 22nd June 1979 but then proceeded to forward a copy of a certificate (‘B’) dated 27th June 1979. Please note that ‘A’ is actually dated 22nd June 1979, but this document did not emanate from CSU. Only ‘B’ did.”

She added:

“The documents ‘A’ and ‘B’ both state that Tinubu graduated with a BSc in ‘Business AND Administration’, whereas document ‘E’ (which came from CSU) states that he graduated with a BSc in ‘Business Administration’.”

The lawyer said CSU’s website reads:

“The College of Business offers a contemporary business program leading to a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration or Masters in Business Administration (MBA)”, adding that “nowhere is there any reference to ‘business and administration” throughout the website.

The lawyer argued that it was not possible for Elnora D. Daniel to be among those who signed both certificates because she was only the president of the university between 1998 and 2008.

“She was neither president of the university in 1979 – when the certificate was purportedly issued – nor was she president in 2022, when the replacement certificates were issued,” she said.

The lawyer also expressed dismay that both certificates bear different letter fonts and logos of the university.

Chicago State University: Political analyst makes prediction

Meanwhile, a political analyst, Jackson Ojo, has said the sovereign status of Nigeria would make Atiku’s search for justice abroad almost like an exercise in futility.

“I don’t know if the ruling of an American court can be binding on Nigeria. We are a sovereign nation.

"Being a member of the Economic Community of West African States, the African Union, the United Nations, and many others does not mean that Nigerian laws are subjugated to international laws or that our courts are inferior to theirs," he said.

