PDP Chieftain Reno Omokri has challenged AriseTV and Rufai Oseni to publish the subpoena where Chicago State University denied President Bola Tinubu's academic record

The PDP chieftain said the broadcast station and its presenter made the claim when he was featured on their medium in November 2022

Omokri's comment came on the latest official document released by the Chicago State University to confirm before the US court that Tinubu has a record in the institution

Reno Omokri, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has lashed out at a broadcast station, Arise TV and its programme anchor, Rufai Oseni, over what it considered false information.

In a tweet on Friday morning, August 25, Omokri alleged that Oseni claimed in an interview with him on November 22, 2022, that the Chicago State University, in a subpoena, denied that President Bola Tinubu was not a graduate of the institution.

Chicago State University confirms Tinubu graduates in 1979

But on Thursday, August 25 2023, the university, in a document seen by Legit.ng, confirmed that the President graduated from the institution between 1977 and 1979.

The university document was in response to the PDP and its presidential candidate in the February 25 presidential election, Atiku Abubakar's request in a US Court for the acceptance letter, attendance, and other documents of the President's undergraduate days in the school.

The varsity said it does not “understand” why Tinubu’s academic records “could possibly have any bearing on a 2023 election challenge in a foreign country”.

Omokri challenges AriseTV on Tinubu's Chicago University's record

Omokri had earlier claimed that he was at the Chicago State University to confirm if Tinubu graduated from the institution, and they confirmed that to him, sharing the document he received on his Twitter page on Friday morning.

He then challenged AriseTV and Oseni to publish the subpoena where they alleged that the University had denied President Tinubu graduated from the institution.

His tweet reads in part:

"Can Mr Rufai Oseni and AriseTV now publish the so-called subpoena of which Mr Rufai Oseni claimed on AriseTV on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, that Chicago State University denied Tinubu's records?"

