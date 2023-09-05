Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP); Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) and the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) are challenging President Tinubu’s victory in the February 25 election

Wednesday, September 6, has been fixed for judgment in the petitions challenging President Tinubu’s election

But an opposition figure, Jack Obinyan, has said he doesn't trust authorities in Nigeria as judgement could be given in the wee hours of the day

FCT, Abuja - Jack Obinyan, a top campaigner of Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) for the 2023 election, has said just like the 2023 election, the highly-anticipated tribunal judgement could happen around 4 a.m.

Legit.ng recalls that the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, announced Bola Tinubu winner of the 2023 presidential election in the wee hours of March 1. The poll is disputed and judgement by the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal (PEPT) is expected to be passed on Wednesday, September 6.

Jack Obinyan has shared why he thinks the tribunal may give its judgement on Nigeria’s disputed poll in the wee hours of Wednesday, September 6. Photo credits: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Mr. Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

"All eyes on the judiciary": Obinyan

Obinyan wrote in pidgin on his verified Twitter handle:

“Omo...Just like election day, Judgement fit happen around 4 for early mo-mo oooh...I nor trust them at all! #AllEyesOnTheJudiciary!”

Tribunal picks date for judgement on petitions

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the petitions filed by Obi and Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP's) presidential candidate against the electoral victory of President Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) are nearing their conclusion.

According to a communiqué, the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) sitting in Abuja will deliver judgment on petitions challenging the election of Tinubu on Wednesday, September 6.

Electoral dispute: YouTuber distorts Mbaka's words

Legit.ng also reported that a YouTube channel, SkyPost TV, claimed that popular Enugu-based cleric, Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka, declared that President Tinubu should "get ready to leave office".

The video, which was published on Friday, August 25, 2023, showed Mbaka speaking about the state of the nation during one of his church’s services. Several people have viewed the 8-minute video.

On Tuesday, September 5, the claim propagated by the YouTuber (SkyPost) was reshared via the popular social networking site, Facebook.

Source: Legit.ng