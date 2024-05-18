A rare video revealed the face of Nigerian billionaire AbdulSamad Rabiu's son, Khalifa AbdulSamad, as he graduated from Georgetown University

A rare video showed the face of Nigerian billionaire AbdulSamad Rabiu's son, Khalifa AbdulSamad, as he graduated from Georgetown University.

The video captured Khalifa wearing his graduation gown and taking some photos.

Another part of the video showed his billionaire father, AbdulSamad Rabiu, proudly attending the ceremony and posing for a photo with his son, beaming with pride at his son's achievement, as shared by @weddings_and_cruise.

Georgetown University at a glance

Georgetown University stands as a prestigious private research university situated in the Georgetown district of Washington, D.C., United States. Established by Bishop John Carroll in 1789, it holds the distinction of being the oldest Catholic higher education institution in the United States and the first university to receive a federal charter in the nation.

The university is known for its rigorous academic programs that emphasize intellectual rigor, social justice, and self-reflection. Georgetown offers a vibrant campus life and a variety of events, with the city of Washington D.C. serving as an extension of the campus, providing students with numerous opportunities for internships, research, and cultural experiences.

Billionaire kicks off N250 million project

Legit.ng previously disclosed that the University of Jos has begun building a sports complex valued at N250 million. This project is a component of the Abdul Samad Rabiu Africa Initiative (ASR Africa), spearheaded by Abdul Samad Rabiu, the Chairman of BUA Group.

Besides his business exploits, Abdul Samad Rabiu, Nigeria's second-richest billionaire, is known for his many philanthropic works across Nigeria.

The billionaire through his foundation started the construction of 120 family housing units for the Nigerian Army worth N2 billion.

It would be recalled that Legit.ng also reported that the billionaire Abdulsamad Rabiu had his primary and secondary school (Federal Government College) in Kano State where he was born and bred. He later moved to study Economics at Capital University in Columbus, Ohio, the United States of America.

