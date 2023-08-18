BREAKING: President Tinubu in Closed-Door Meeting with PDP's Governor Mbah in Aso Rock
State House, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is in a closed-door meeting with Enugu state governor, Peter Ndubusi Mbah at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
As reported by The Nation, the closed-door meeting might be connected to issues concerning Enugu State.
There was no official information or reason for the meeting when filling this report.
Enugu governor meets Tinubu, makes 1 strong demand
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State opened conversations on releasing the self-acclaimed leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.
Mbah requested President Bola Tinubu to give the matter the utmost consideration to extend the hand of fellowship to the Southeast people.
