State House, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is in a closed-door meeting with Enugu state governor, Peter Ndubusi Mbah at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

As reported by The Nation, the closed-door meeting might be connected to issues concerning Enugu State.

President Tinubu is in a closed-door meeting with Governor Peter Mbah. Photo Credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu/Peter Ndubuisi Mbah

Source: Facebook

There was no official information or reason for the meeting when filling this report.

Enugu governor meets Tinubu, makes 1 strong demand

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State opened conversations on releasing the self-acclaimed leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Mbah requested President Bola Tinubu to give the matter the utmost consideration to extend the hand of fellowship to the Southeast people.

Source: Legit.ng