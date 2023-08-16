The tribunal hearing the petition of the Labour Party against the PDP in Enugu State has reserved its judgment

Justice Akano-led panel of the court said the date for the judgment will be communicated to the parties involved

The court gave the verdict after the written submission between the parties involved on Wednesday

Enugu, Enugu - The Enugu State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal has reserved its judgment on the suit filed by the Labour Party to challenge the victory of Governor Peter Mbah of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

On Wednesday, August 16, the court's decision came after the parties' adoption of the written addresses, The Punch reported.

Tribunal reserves judgment on Labour Party vs PDP suit

Source: Twitter

Why tribunal reserves judgment on Labour Party suit

On the resumption of the hearing at the tribunal, Justice Akano, the leader of the panel, reserved the judgment, adding that it would be communicated to the parties involved.

The Labour Party and its candidate, Chijioke Edeoga, are challenging the victory of Mbah of the PDP as validly elected governor as declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the March 18 governorship election in the South East State.

At the court on Wednesday, the petitioners, the Labour Party and Edeoga were physically present, while the respondent, Governor Mbah, was represented by his counsel.

Labour Party drags PDP, INEC Mbah to court

In the petition, the electoral body, INEC, was the first respondent, while Mbah and the PDP were listed as the second and third respondents in the case file.

Chief Wole Olanipekun, the counsel to the governor, in his address, told the court to dismiss the petition of the Labour Party over lack of merit and a mere academic move.

Mba defeated the Labour Party and the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in the 2023 governorship election in the state.

