Enugu state governor, Peter Mbah, has nominated Lloyd, son of Ike Ekweremadu as a commissioner

Mbah also submitted the name of Ada Chukwu, daughter of the former governor of the state, Sullivan Chime

Lloyd and Ada Chukwu were among the 15 nominees submitted to the House of Assembly on Friday, July 28

Enugu state - Lloyd, son of the imprisoned former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu has been nominated as a commissioner in Enugu state.

Governor Peter Mbah nominated Lloyd alongside 14 others as commissioners in the southeastern state, Daily Trust reported.

Governor Peter Mbah appoints Ekweremadu’s son, Chime’s daughter as commissioners in Enugu. Photo Credit: Ike Ekweremadu/ Sullivan I. Chime

Source: Facebook

Mbah also nominated Ada Chukwu, daughter of former Enugu governor, Sullivan Chime.

The Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Uche Ugwu, read the list on Friday, July 28.

The Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Chidiebere Onyia, accompanied a letter stating that the list might not be the final.

Onyia requested the House to consider the nominees promptly.

“While this may not be the exhaustive list, I’m optimistic that this request will receive your usual expeditious consideration.”

The list includes: veteran broadcaster Aka Eze Aka, Prof. Ndubueze Mba, Mrs Ngozi Eni, Prof. Sam Ugwu, Chika Ugwoke and Dr Kingsley Ude.

Others who made the list are: former commissioners, Prof. Emmanuel Obi and Deacon Okey Ogbodo, as well as Mrs. Ugochi Madueke, Dr Malachy Agbo, Gerrald Otiji, Nathaniel Urama, and Prince Lawrence Ezeh.

