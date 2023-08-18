FCT, Abuja - One area where Nigerians are expecting improvement from the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is security.

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

Insecurity has become a huge concern to every Nigerian as the menace has spread from the north to the south.

Badaru, Mattawalle and other Tinubu’s ministers in charge of security Photo Credit:Mohammed Badaru Abubakar/ Ubaidullahi Yahaya

Source: Facebook

In attempting to deal with the terrorists, bandits etc in the country, President Tinubu, has saddled the responsibility of security of the nation to five of his newly appointed ministers.

Five Tinubu’s ministers in charge of security

According to @StatiSense, here are the five ministers responsible for improving the state of security in Nigeria.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Minister of Defence - Mohammed Badaru

Badara is the immediate former governor of Jigawa state. He will head the minister of defence.

Minister of Defence - Bello Matawalle (State)

Working with Badaru will be a fellow former governor of Zamfara state, Matawalle

Minister of Interior - Sa'idu Ahmed Alkali

A three-term Senator representing Gombe North senatorial district in the national assembly

Minister of Police Affairs - Ibrahim Gaidam

Gaidam is a former deputy governor and governor of Yobe state as well as former representing the Yobe East Senatorial District

Minister of Police Affairs: Imaan Sulaiman (State)

Former director-general of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP)

Imaan is currently completing her Doctoral Security and Strategic Studies programme at the Nigeria Defence Academy, Vanguard reported.

Full list of President Tinubu’s ministers and their portfolios

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has assigned portfolios to his newly appointed ministers.

Ajuri Ngelale, the president's spokesman, confirmed the portfolios at Aso Rock on Wednesday, August 16.

List of “powerful” ministries occupied by President Tinubu’s "boys"

After several weeks of strategising and lobbying, 45 newly appointed ministers have been assigned their portfolios to help achieve the “Renewed Hope” mandate of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The Nigerian Senate screened and confirmed the ministers worthy enough to serve the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Four of the newly appointed ministers have been identified as President Tinubu’s “boys”, and they occupy some powerful ministries in the present government.

List of top 10 crucial ministries in Tinubu's cabinet, ministers heading them and their states of origin

Forty-five newly appointed ministers have been assigned their portfolios by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Wednesday, August 16.

However, 10 of these ministries are considered crucial to every Nigerian's life and the success of the Tinubu administration.

Source: Legit.ng