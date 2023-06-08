Enugu Governor Peter Mbah, on Thursday, June 8, appealed to President Bola Tinubu for the release of the embattled leader of IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu

Mbah, during his meeting with the president at the State House in Abuja, said Kanu’s release if considered, would be part of the national healing process, which he, Tinubu has already begun

The PDP governor is the latest chieftain of south-east extraction to appeal for the release of Kanu

Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State has opened conversations on the release of the self-acclaimed leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu.

Mbah requested President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to give the matter the utmost consideration to extend the hand of fellowship to the South-East people.

Enugu Governor Peter Mbah begs Tinubu to consider Nnamdi Kanu's release. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Consider Nnamdi Kanu's release, Peter Mbah begs Tinubu

Mbah told State House correspondents, after a private meeting with the president on Thursday, June 8, that among the issues discussed was the possible release of the secessionist agitator who has had a series of favorable court judgement over his prosecution, Channels TV reported.

The governor said Kanu’s release will engender national healing process, already begun by the president. He expressed the hope that the president would give a favorable consideration to the request.

Mbah also disclosed that he also appealed for the assistance of the Federal Government to explore the abundant mineral resources in Enugu State for the benefit of the people, Vanguard report added.

Enugu governor bans IPOB sit-at-home

Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu state has declared an end to sit-at-home in the state effective Monday, June 5, 2023.

According to Mbah, such orders were restricting creativity, entrepreneurship, and productivity in the state.

Mbah, however, expressed the government’s readiness “to engage in dialogue with people, who have genuine grievances towards bringing lasting peace and security to Enugu state.”

Source: Legit.ng