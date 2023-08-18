President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has again expressed readiness to tackle Nigeria's major challenges

Tinubu maintained that though the challenges are enormous but his administration is focused on birthing a new Nigeria

The president however called for patience and belief in his government’s ability to ameliorate the untold hardship occasioned by the fuel subsidy removal

FCT, Abuja - The President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has highlighted what Nigerians should expect under his administration.

“Tomorrow will be better”, Tinubu assures Nigerians

President Tinubu has urged Nigerians to be patient with his government.

Source: Facebook

Speaking frankly, President Tinubu told Nigerians that there are no instant solutions to the country’s raging problems.

He, however, appeal to them to bear with his government, in view of the pains occasioned by the removal of petroleum subsidy, Vanguard reported.

Tinubu also assured that at the end of today’s suffering, tomorrow would be better, The Nigerian Tribune report added.

The president stated thus;

"These pains are pains of birth, birth of a new nation, and if you want to celebrate a baby, the mother must go through some pains... tomorrow will be better."

He spoke in Abuja at the unveiling of Brutally Frank, a 688-page autobiography of former Federal Commissioner for Information and South-South Leader, Chief Edwin Clark.

Tinubu rolls out crucial plans for Nigerian youths

The federal government headed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has rolled out plans for Nigeria's economic growth and development.

Tinubu said his administration will leverage digital technology to create Nigeria’s desired socio-economic progress necessary to transform society.

He stated this while receiving in the audience a delegation from Google (West Africa) led by its director, Olumide Balogun, at the State House, Abuja.

Tinubu announces N5bn palliative for each state

In another development, the government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has announced N5 billion palliatives for each state of the federation, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The N5 billion palliatives are to cushion the effect of petrol subsidy removal on Nigerians.

Borno state governor, Babagana Zulum, disclosed this at the end of a national economic council meeting on Thursday, August 17, in Abuja.

