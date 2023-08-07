Enugu Governor has banned the use of unauthorised use of vehicles with tinted glasses in the state

An aide to the Governor, Prof. Chidiebere Onyia confirmed the development through a statement issued in the state

Onyia noted that the ban shall take effect after four weeks from the notice, with consequent enforcement starting from September 4, 2023

Enugu state, Nigeria - The Enugu State Government headed by Peter Mbah, has banned the unauthorised use of vehicle with tinted glasses.

According to the governor, this ban is to combat the nefarious activities of kidnappers and other criminal elements in the state, The Nation reported.

The ban is contained in a statement issued and signed by the secretary to the state government (SSG), Professor Chidiebere Onyia in Enugu state.

Onyia further reiterate that the ban was primarily aimed at curtailing the activities of criminals and to generally enhance the security and safety of the good people and residents of Enugu state, PM News reported.

Meanwhile, the full enforcement of the ban begins on September 4, 2023.

