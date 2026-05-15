British Deputy High Commissioner to Nigeria, Gill Lever, has spoken in the United Kingdom government's position on the 2027 elections in Nigeria

Lever maintained that the British government was only interested in a free, peaceful and credible election in Nigeria come 2027

The British envoy made the comment during her visit to the governor of Kwara and chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum

Gill Lever, the British Deputy High Commissioner to Nigeria, has clarified that the British government did not have any preferred candidate in the 2027 general elections in Nigeria.

She also maintained that the British government would not interfere in the Nigerian election, adding that the United Kingdom is only interested in free, credible and peaceful elections.

British commissioner to Nigeria denies UK interest in Nigeria's election Photo Credit: @channelstv

Source: Twitter

Lever made this known during a courtesy visit to the governor of Kwara and chairman of the Nigeria Governors' Forum (NGF), AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, at the government house in Ilorin, the state capital, on Thursday, May 14.

Channels TV reported that the deputy British High Commissioner was in the state for a three-day official visit. She added that the government of the United Kingdom would support free, credible and peaceful elections in the 2027 elections in Nigeria.

She added that Dawning Street did not have a favourite political party and would not interfere in Nigeria's local political matters.

Her statement reads in part:

“We all want to see elections that are peaceful, that are inclusive, and that are credible, with space for participation and with respect for institutions.”

This is coming as Nigerians prepare for the 2027 general elections, and opposition parties have been accusing the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of plotting to rig the elections. The opposition has vowed to ensure that President Tinubu does not return to office after the poll.

Nigerians react as UK speaks on Nigeria's elections

However, the visit of Lever has started generating reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their comments:

Ifiok Davids alleged that the claim should worry the ruling party:

"If I were the ruling party, that should worry me. It's a clear indication that there's a shift in interest."

Nigerians react as UK commissioner visits Kwara, speaks on election Photo Credit: @RealAARahman

Source: Twitter

Daily Justice said the mentioning of the election amounted to interference on its own:

"Making this comment in the first place amounts to interference... Back out now."

Christian Missionary

"Burkina Faso, Mali, and the Niger Republic have all kicked colonial criminals out of their countries, and that's why they are progressing. The so-called giant of the zoological Republic is still running to Britain for advice and opinion. It's obvious that this government lacks direction.

Evolution questioned the statement of the British envoy to Nigeria as the election approached:

"Of what interest do they have in our democracy and election if they are referring to the presidential candidate."

You can read more comments on the report on X here:

Wike speaks on meeting APC national chairman

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nyesom Wike, the FCT Minister, has explained that his visit to the APC national chairman, Professor Nentawe Yilwatda, earlier in the week.

The minister made the clarification while inspecting some projects in Abuja, adding that he was not playing the politics of enmity.

According to Wike, the APC national chairman was his colleague as a minister before taking the position of the ruling party leader and that his visit to Nentawe Yilwatda was personal.

Source: Legit.ng