State House, Abuja - The government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has announced N5 billion palliatives for each state of the federation, including the federal capital territory (FCT).

The N5 billion palliatives are to cushion the effect of petrol subsidy removal on Nigerians, TheCable reported

Borno state governor, Babagana Zulum, disclosed this at the end of a national economic council (NEC) meeting on Thursday, August 17 in Abuja.

The NEC meeting was presided over by Vice President Kashim Shettima at the State House, Abuja.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Palliative Committee on Subsidy Removal set up by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu met on Saturday, July 15 in Abuja.

Governors Bala Mohammed of Bauchi, Charles Soludo of Anambra, Uba Sani of Kaduna and Hyacindu Alia of Benue, as well as representatives of the Organised Labour and Civil Society Organisations were in attendance at the meeting.

The House of Representatives has given President Bola Ahmed Tinubu the nod to amend the 2022 appropriation act.

The green chamber also approved President Tinubu's request for the sum of N500 billion for palliatives to Nigerians to reduce the hardship caused by subsidy removal.

