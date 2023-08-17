State House, Abuja - After several weeks of strategising and lobbying, 45 newly appointed ministers have been assigned their portfolios to help achieve the “Renewed Hope” mandate of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The Nigerian Senate screened and confirmed the ministers worthy enough to serve the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

In light of the above, four of the newly appointed ministers have been identified as President Tinubu’s “boys”, and they occupy some powerful ministries in the present government, Daily Trust reported.

Tinubu’s boys and ministries they occupy

Below are the Tinubu’s boys and the ministries they occupy:

Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy Wale Edun

Edun served as the commissioner for Finance in Lagos State for two terms during Tinubu's tenure as governor from 1999 to 2007.

Minister of Power, Adedayo Adelabu

Adelabu is a former deputy governor of operations of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and will be in charge of the Ministry of Power.

Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake

Alake was a former commissioner of information and strategy in Lagos state. He was also the spokesperson of the All Progressive Congress (APC) presidential campaign council.

Minister of Transportation, Adegboyega Oyetola

Oyetola is the immediate former governor of Osun State between 2018-2022. He was the APC governorship candidate that lost to Governor Ademola Adeleke of the PDP.

Forty-five newly appointed ministers have been assigned their portfolios by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Wednesday, August 16.

However, 10 of these ministries are considered crucial to every Nigerian's life and the success of the Tinubu administration.

Here are the key ministries and ministers in Tinubu's administration.

