President Bola Tinubu has announced fresh palliative for Nigerian students across federal institutions in the country.

This was disclosed in a tweet by the Presidency on Monday, July 31, stating that President Tinubu has approved the distribution of busses to bodies of all Universities, Polytechnics and Colleges of Education across the country.

The presidency noted that the decision of the President was to ensure that the students have free access to their campuses and hostels across the institutions.

Source: Legit.ng