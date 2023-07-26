The removal of fuel subsidies by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has increased the cost of living all across the country

Some state governors have taken measures to cushion the effect on their workers and residents by declaring palliatives

The palliatives include cash transfer programmes, reduced costs on mass transit buses, reduction of workdays etc

In an attempt to cushion the effect of petrol subsidy removal, some states have taken measures to mitigate the effect on workers.

As reported by TheCable, states like Kwara, Ogun, Oyo and Edo states have announced some palliatives programmes for workers and residents of their states.

Fuel Subsidy Removal: Kwara, Edo, Ogun, other states That have provided palliatives for workers, residents. Photo Credits: Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq/Edo state government

Source: Facebook

Kwara state palliative programmes for residents

Kwara state governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq has announced the following:

Reduction of workdays to three to cut down on transportation costs, however, suspended the directive due to “an advisory from the national economic council (NEC)”.

Cash support of N10,000 for every public servant in the state. He explained that cash support which will commence from July would last till a new minimum wage is introduced.

Approved the payment of new hazard and skipping allowances, and “100 percent CONMESS for consultants and medical doctors under our government’s payroll”.

The governor promised to activate occasional distribution of food to poor and most vulnerable households

Governor Godwin Obaseki's palliatives programme for Edo state

The reduction of work days for its civil servants from five to three.

Working on deepening EdoBEST@Home initiative to create more virtual classes for teachers and pupils.

The state will work with electricity companies to improve power supply to homes and businesses to reduce the rising cost of energy.

Assured workers of continued payment of N40,000 minimum wage and hope to increase the amount.

Palliatives for residents of Oyo state

Governor Seyi Makinde, has directed the following:

Deployed more “Omituntun buses” (the state mass transit buses) to ease transportation cost.

School children and senior citizens should be allowed to board the buses at half the price.

The bus fare should not be increased for the state residents.

Set up a committee “to look into what we can do about increasing salaries of civil servants”.

Ogun state announces palliatives for residents

Governor Dapo Abiodun has announced the following:

The payment of N10,000 cash palliative to all civil servants in Ogun state.

Pensioners are also included in the plan which takes effect from July, for three months.

Payment of hazard allowance for all health and medical personnel as well as peculiar allowance for civil servants.

Food distribution to the vulnerable (rice, garri, beans, maize etc)

Distribution of fertilisers and other farm inputs to farmers at subsidised and controlled prices.

Payment of March and April 2023 leave bonuses for public servants and the immediate release of letters of promotion in respect of 2021 and 2022.

Osun and Ondo states working on palliatives for residents and workers

Governor Ademola Adeleke, has disclosed the plans of Osun state government to provide palliatives for residents of the southwestern state.

Introduce public transport buses for residents.

Working to adjust work hours and days.

While Ondo state government has set up a nine-man committee to work out strategies to provide relief packages for residents of the state.

