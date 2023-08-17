FCT, Abuja - Vice-President Kashim Shettima, on Thursday, August 17, presides over the National Economic Council (NEC) meeting at the presidential villa.

It would be the third NEC meeting of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's government.

Vice President Kashim Shettima presides over consecutive national economic council meetings in a role. Photo Credit: Senator Kashim Shettima

As reported by TheCable, the meeting is on the heels of the rapid inflation and hardship caused by the federal government's economic policies.

The council comprises 36 State governors, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor and other government officials.

During its previous meeting in July, NEC outlined plans to mitigate the effects of petrol subsidy removal and the unification of the exchange rate.

The council also suggested that states implement a cash transfer programme based on their social registers.

The council also suggested that a monetary incentive should be rolled out for six months.

