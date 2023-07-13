President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will kick off plans to combat the hardship caused by the removal of fuel subsidies in a matter of weeks

The House of Representatives made this possible when it approved President Tinubu's N500 billion request for palliatives

The funds are expected to reach millions of poor and less privileged Nigerian families across the 36 States

FCT, Abuja - The House of Representatives has given President Bola Ahmed Tinubu the nod to amend the 2022 appropriation act.

As reported by Punch Newspaper, the green chamber also approved President Tinubu's request for the sum of N500 billion for palliatives to Nigerians to reduce the hardship caused by subsidy removal.

President Bola Tinubu’s N500bn request for palliatives was approved at plenary on Thursday, July 13. Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu/House of Reps

Legit.ng gathered that the amendment passed the first, second, and third readings during plenary on Wednesday, July 12.

Meanwhile, during Thursday, July 13 plenary, the lawmakers at the green chamber unanimously approved President Tinubu's request for the palliative fund.

Tinubu's Letter to Reps

In his letter to the lower chamber, President Tinubu said:

“I write to the house of reps to approve the amendment of the 2022 Supplementary Appropriation Act in accordance to the attached,” the letter reads.

“The request has become necessarily important to, among other things, source for funds necessary to provide palliative to mitigate the effect of the removal of fuel subsidy on Nigerians.

“Thus, the sum of N500 billion only has been extracted from the 2022 Supplementary Act of N819,536,937,815 for the provision of palliative to cushion the effect of petrol subsidy removal.”

Budgetary amendment

In December, the national assembly passed a supplementary budget of N819 billion for the 2022 fiscal year.

At the time, the legislature also extended the implementation of the 2022 budget till March 31, 2023.

In May 2023, the national assembly passed the amendment to the 2022 supplementary budget to extend the implementation of the capital components to December 2023.

President Tinubu Announces 12m Households Will Get N8,000 for 6 Months, Nigerians React

Similarly, the House of Representatives has received a notice from President Bola Tinubu that he will pay Nigerians some money every month.

President Tinubu said the federal government will transfer the sum of N8,000 per month to 12 million low-income households.

Across the 36 federation states, these families will get the money for six months.

