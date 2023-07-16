Nigerians have been assured that efforts are ongoing to cushion the effects of the subsidy removal

The Chairman of the Palliative Committee, Governor Nasir Idris said Nigerians would have a course to smile soon

Nasir, the governor of Kebbi State stated this on Saturday, July 15, during the committee's meeting in Abuja

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

FCT, Abuja- The Palliative Committee on Subsidy Removal set up by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu met on Saturday, July 15 in Abuja.

According to Premium Times, Governors Bala Mohammed of Bauchi, Charles Soludo of Anambra, Uba Sani of Kaduna and Hyacindu Alia of Benue, as well as representatives of the Organised Labour and Civil Society Organisations were in attendance at the meeting.

Subsidy Removal: President Tinubu’s Palliative Committee says Nigerians will be relieved very soon. Photo Credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

The Chairman of the Palliative Committee, Governor Nasir Idris of Kabbi state, said efforts are ongoing to cushion the effects of the subsidy removal on Nigerians.

Idris, who stated this in a statement issued by his spokesperson, Ahmed Idris, added that Nigerians would have a course to smile soon.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The governor disclosed that the committee was doing its best to bring succour to ease the current difficulties.

“The committee sat and deliberated on possible ways to cushion the effects of subsidy removal and very soon Nigerians will start reaping the benefits of this.

“We are determined to come up with a good and suitable outcome that will benefit Nigerians, therefore, be rest assured that the committee is up to the task.

“All we need is patience, support and cooperation from all Nigerians to enable us achieve the set goals and objectives of establishing the committee by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”

Peter Obi reveals What Nigerians should do about President Tinubu’s N8,000 palliative

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that the Labour Party (LP) Presidential candidate, Peter Obi said the N8,000 President Bola Tinubu’s administration plans to give as palliative to 12 million households is not enough to cushion the effect of the fuel subsidy removal.

Obi said almost every family in the country is feeling the pains of the fuel subsidy removal and almost every parent needs the N8000 because of Nigeria's poverty level.

President Bola Tinubu announces 12m households will get N8,000 for 6 months, Nigerians react

Legit.ng reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu said 12 million families will get N8,000 over a period of six months to lessen the hardships faced by Nigerians as a result of subsidy removal.

In a letter to the house of representatives read by Speaker Tajudeen Abbas during plenary on Thursday, July 13, Tinubu said it was support to enable poor and vulnerable Nigerians to cope with the cost of meeting basic needs.

Source: Legit.ng