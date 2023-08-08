The All Progressives Congress (APC) has urged Nigerians to be patient with the Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration

The APC said the process of transformation will soon kick off with the screening and swearing-in of cabinet ministers

APC stated that the swearing-in of the new cabinet ministers is expected in the next couple of days

Benin City, Edo state - The All Progressives Congress (APC), on Tuesday, August 8, said the swearing in of the new cabinet ministers “is expected in the days ahead”.

This was disclosed in a press statement signed by the publicity secretary South-South Zonal Organising Secretary of the APC, Blessing Agbomhere, The Punch noted.

The swearing-in of cabinet ministers is expected in the days ahead, according to the APC.

Swearing in of cabinet ministers

The APC asked Nigerians to be patient with the present administration, assuring that the nation will be transformed, Vanguard newspaper also reported.

The statement partly reads:

“We urge Nigerians to be patient as the process of transformation will soon kick off with the screening and swearing in of cabinet ministers which is expected in the days ahead.”

List of confirmed ministers

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Senate confirmed some of the ministerial nominees by President Bola Tinubu following their screening on Monday, August 7.

During a plenary on Monday, August 7, Godswill Akpabio, the Senate president, announced the confirmation of 45 of the 48 persons nominated by President Tinubu, as monitored by Legit.ng on NTA.

Appointment of 48 ministers

Legit.ng also reported that public affairs analyst and convener of the Concerned Nigerians Group, Deji Adeyanju, slammed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for submitting 48 ministerial nominees to the Nigerian Senate for screening and confirmation.

Adeyanju said the list of 48 ministers is outrageous and President Tinubu “just came to share food for the boys”.

He recalled that President Tinubu asked Nigerians to make sacrifices after removing fuel subsidies and Tinubu still went ahead and nominated 48 ministers.

Senate ministerial screening process

In another news, Legit.ng reported that the screening of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's ministerial nominees by the national assembly's upper chamber (Senate) was faulted by a top legal practitioner.

Barrister Oladotun Hassan, the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Epe Branch secretary, stated that screening nominees without their portfolios was out of place.

