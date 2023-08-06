The National Legal Adviser of the African Action Congress (AAC), Inibehe Effiong, has described President Bola Tinubu's 48 ministerial nominees as ridiculous

The human rights lawyer said the administration of President Tinubu is not willing to do things differently

In an exclusive chat with Legit.ng, Effiong added that Tinubu's government is not sincere with Nigerians

Lagos state - Prominent lawyer Inibehe Effiong has tackled President Bola Ahmed Tinubu over the 48 ministerial nominees you sent to the Nigerian Senate for screening and confirmation.

Effiong said 48 ministerial nominations is a sign that President Tinubu is not willing to do the right things.

"It is ridiculous. It speaks to the mindset of Tinubu and those who advise him. It is an indication of unwillingness to do things differently.

"It also rubbishes the effort of his government telling Nigerians to make sacrifices.

"Because if you’re saying you’re removing subsidy to save cost and channel into infrastructure and at the time you’re setting up such big cabinet. Then it shows you’re not sincere. It shows that this is not the government that is ready to better the lives of the citizens."

