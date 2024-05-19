Ahead of Arsenal's final English Premier League (EPL) clash against Everton on Sunday, May 19, a Nigerian man has shared his dream regarding the outcome of the fixture

The man detailed what he saw in his dream but noted that he could not see Manchester City's match

His dream did not sit well with fans of Manchester City as they funnily advised him to 'sleep again'

A Nigerian man, Oluwanishola Akeju, has stirred massive reactions after sharing the dream he had about Arsenal's game against Everton.

Arsenal Football Club will face Everton in their final game of the season as they keep their hopes up of winning the EPL title.

Oluwanishola Akeju said Arsenal won their match in his dream. Photo Credit: Oluwanishola Akeju, X/@Arsenal, @ManCity

In a Facebook post on Sunday, Oluwanishola said Arsenal won their match in his dream but can't say the same for Manchester City as he didn't see their game.

He wondered if his dream meant that City lost their game. Oluwanishola wrote:

"I dreamt that Arsenal won their game today and were jubilating but I couldn’t see Man city game in my dream. For Arsenal to be jubilating in my dream, does it mean city loss their game ."

Another lady's 2023 dream about Arsenal had gone viral ahead of the Gunners' final game

People react to Oluwanishola Akeju's dream

Rosemary Oogwu Ameh said:

"I'm rooting for Arsenal o, but sir, even if you change your name to Joseph now, I'll still be scared."

Jimoh Opeyemi Afeez said:

"An old man in my house told me that when you see money in your dream and you're happy that means the person will die of poverty arsenal jubilation simply means trophy less season in advance ."

Chiemezie Ohanyiri said:

"Lolz.

"City can't loose o, Egbon.

"I really don't like the mood of our fans when we loose.

"Stadium go clear out quickly and we won't get to stay longer hours there too."

Otunba Bright Salem said:

"I still keep my promise I will buy you a full tank and I will throw a party at the venue you know the location."

Sunday Bowofoluwa Omoniyi said:

"Haaa that dream is opposite side o bro, is like someone who saw a bag of money in his dream and started rejoicing. hmmmm i wouldn't talk again o bcos we all knw the interpretation of the dream o."

Kenneth Ikechukwu said:

"Sleep again sir Arsenal always finish poor towards the end I've observed that countless times."

Broda Maveen said:

"YOU see Man city dem dey use juju.

"Arsenal fit done finish and win make Manchester city dey lose 4 minute added time dem equalise still win."

Herbalist shares his revelation about EPL title

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian herbalist had shared his revelation ahead of the Arsenal and Manchester City EPL games.

Oluyinka, who resigned as a pastor of Winners Chapel after 16 years, hinted at the winner of the EPL title in a Facebook post.

Legit.ng reached out to Oluyinka to ask why he said Manchester City sold the match and if he'd seen it in the spirit. He stood by his earlier Facebook post by narrating his revelation.

