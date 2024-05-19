The Nigerian government will be giving out 50 laptops monthly to candidates of the 3MTT programme

The Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani, disclosed this recently

The Minister said the laptops will be shared with candidates as they participate in cohort 2 of the scheme

The Nigerian government has revealed that it will distribute 50 laptops monthly to candidates of its 3 Million Technical Training (3MTT) programme.

The Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digitial Economy, Bosun Tijani, disclosed this as he announced the commencement of learning for the 270,000 fellows selected for cohort 2 of the scheme.

FG to share five MTN routers per month

Reports say the Minister said the laptops would be shared during the programme's monthly knowledge display, during which the candidates share what they have learned and how they’re applying it.

Also, a highlight of the programme will be the monthly distribution of five MTN routers to the candidates.

According to the Minister, the learning phase of the programme started in the Middle of May 2024 for cohort 2 members.

Tijani also stated that many candidates in the first cohort were being placed as interns in jobs nationwide.

Per the Minister, candidates from the first phase are now at a stage of participating in hackathons in their states to put what they have learned into practice.

Top skills at the programme

Tijani disclosed that the scheme is a vital part of President Tinubu’s government's agenda to build Nigeria’s technical talent backbone, power its digital economy, and position the country as a net talent exporter.

The programme began with about 30,000 Nigerians, representing one percent of the three million targets, while the 270,000 selected for the second part bring the total number to 10 percent.

Nigerians will be trained on skills that use technology to boost various roles without directly involving tech creation.

The skills include digital Marketing, Project Management Software, Cloud Platforms, digital Analysis and Visualisation, Search Engine Optimisation (SEO), CRM Management, Accounting Software, Graphics Design, and UX/UI Design, among several others.

FG opens application to recruit 3 million Nigerians

Legit.ng previously reported that the Nigerian government has opened an application portal for phase one of the Three Million Technical (3MTT) programme.

Bosun Tijani, the Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, opened the portal for the programme on Friday, October 13, 2023.

Tijani stated that a crucial part of the programme is building Nigeria's tech talent pool as a backbone to boost its digital economy and position it as a net tech exporter.

