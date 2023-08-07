A rowdy session was recorded on Monday, August 7, over a motion seeking to step down the screening of Festus Keyamo as a ministerial nominee

Darlington Nwokocha, representing Abia central, moved the motion when Keyamo appeared before the lawmakers

The lawmaker said Keyamo ignored the summon of parliament in 2020 over the employment scheme of 774,000 Nigerians recruited for the special public works programme

FCT, Abuja - A Senator representing Abia Central Senatorial District, Darlington Nwokocha, on Monday, moved a motion for the suspension of the screening of a ministerial nominee from Delta State, Festus Keyamo.

Nwokocha’s motion was seconded by his colleague from Abia-South Senatorial District, Enyinnaya Abaribe, Channels Television reported.

Drama as Senate puts Festus Keyamo's ministerial screening on hold

Senate President, Godswill Akpabio thereafter subjected the motion to a voice vote but the lawmakers were divided on the matter.

The red chamber immediately erupted into a rowdy session. Amid heated argument between the lawmakers, Akpabio rose to his feet, announcing that the senate will enter a closed session, the International Centre for Investigative Reporting (ICIR) also reported.

Nwokocha had accused Keyamo of disrespecting the 9th National Assembly and accusing the last Assembly of being corrupt.

Keyamo, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), was a former Minister of State for Labour under the administration of the immediate past president, Muhammadu Buhari.

