The ongoing ministerial screening at the national assembly's upper chamber (Senate) has reached a fever

However, there have been a series of controversies surrounding the screening process and the credibility of the nominees

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, Barrister Oladotun Hassan, the Nigerian Bar Association Epe Branch secretary, gave an insight on the shortcomings of the screening

FCT, Abuja - The ongoing screening of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's ministerial nominees by the national assembly's upper chamber (Senate) has been faulted.

Barrister Oladotun Hassan, the Nigerian Bar Association Epe Branch secretary, stated that screening nominees without their portfolios was out of place.

Barrister Oladotun Hassan said President Bola Tinubu's last-minute change of the ministerial list has become necessary. Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu/Godswill Obot Akapbio

Source: Facebook

He made this remark during an exclusive interview with Legit.ng when asked about the last-minute changes made by the President in the second batch of his ministerial list.

Bar Hassan said:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"Mr President Knows how best he can share his portfolio. We don't know the portfolio he's putting each one of them, and that is where we're faulting the whole screening exercise.

"You cannot go to an interview without knowing the position you're going for. Nigeria cannot be running an opaque system."

He noted that the screening exercise needed more quality checks on the nominees' capacity and the portfolio assigned to them.

Barr Hassan said asking the nominees 'blanket questions' or petitioning them will not help deduce whether they fit their positions best.

"Nigerians must be able to be participatory in the screening. Not just petitions only. Let us know the offices. But where there's no office tagged to them, it makes the whole screening a merriment and charade."

Ministerial list: "Everything requires capacity, experience and commitment" - Barr Hassan

Barr Hassan, however, backed President Tinubu for his last-minute changes in the ministerial list.

He said:

"Mr President knows those that are capable. Everything requires capacity, experience and commitment. Tomorrow the President can change the entire ministers. It's his choice; we did not elect ministers.

"He must get the right pegs in the right spaces. He (Tinubu) shouldn't put an inexperienced person that lacks technocratic knowledge in the office that you're putting them."

“He’s a Miracle-Working God”: Festus Keyamo Reacts After Making Tinubu's Ministerial List

Festus Keyamo is overly excited after President Bola Ahmed Tinubu submitted his name as a ministerial nominee in another development.

The minister of state for Labour and Employment was full of thanks and appreciation to God for the appointment.

Keyamo missed the first and second lists of ministerial nominees sent to the Nigerian Senate for screening and confirmation.

Source: Legit.ng