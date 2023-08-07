The Senate has confirmed some of the ministerial nominees by President Bola Tinubu, following their screening on Monday, August 7.

Godswill Akpabio, the Senate president, announced the confirmation of 45 of the 48 persons nominated by President Tinubu, during a plenary on Monday, as monitored by Legit.ng.

President Tinubu, on July 27, forwarded the names of 28 ministerial nominees to the Red Chamber through the chief of staff to the President and former speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila.

The president afterwards transmitted the names of 19 other candidates on Tuesday, August 1, including former governors, Senators, technocrats and party loyalists.

In a dramatic scenario, the president wrote to the senate to withdraw the name of Maryam Shetty and replace her with Mariya Mahmoud, following the criticism of her nomination on Social media as well as nominated the Festus Keyamo, on Thursday, August 3.

This made the total ministerial list 48, but the Senate only confirmed 45 of them on Monday.

Below is the list of those confirmed, their states and region:

South-South Zone – 7 nominees

Ekperikpe Ekpo (Akwa Ibom) Heineken Lokpobiri (Bayelsa) Betta Edu (Cross River) John Enoh (Cross River) Festus Keyamo (Delta) Abubakar Momoh (Edo) Nyesom Wike (Rivers)

South East Zone — 5

Nkiru Onyejiocha (Abia) Uju Ohaneye (Anambra) David Umahi (Ebonyi) Uche Nnaji (Enugu) Doris Uzoka (Imo)

South West Zone — 9

Dele Alake (Ekiti) Tunji Alausa (Lagos) Lola Ade John (Lagos) Ishak Salako (Ogun) Bosun Tijjani (Ogun) Olawale Edun (Ogun) Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo (Ondo) Adegboyega Oyetola (Osun) Adebayo Adelabu (Oyo)

North East Zone — 7

Tahir Mamman (Adamawa) Yusuf M Tuggar (Bauchi) Ali Pate (Bauchi) Abubakar Kyari (Borno) Alkali Ahmed Saidu (Gombe) Uba Maigari Ahmadu (Taraba) Ibrahim Geidam (Yobe)

North West Zone — 9

Mohammed Badaru (Jigawa) Maryam Mairiga Mahmoud (Kano) Abdullahi T Gwarzo (Kano) Ahmad Dangiwa (Katsina) Hanatu Musawa (Katsina) Yusuf Tanko Sununu (Kebbi) Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi) Bello M Goronyo (Sokoto) Bello Matawalle (Zamfara)

North Central Zone — 8

Joseph Utsev (Benue) Zephaniah Bitrus Jisalo (FCT) Shuaibu A Audu (Kogi) Lateef Fagbemi (Kwara) Imaan S-Ibrahim (Nasarawa) Mohammed Idris (Niger) Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi (Niger) Simon Lalong (Plateau)

Source: Legit.ng