Deji Adeyanju has reacted to the 48 ministerial nominees President Bola Ahmed Tinubu submitted to the Nigerian Senate

The public analyst said President Tinubu just came to share food to the boys with the large number of ministerial nominees

The convener of the Concerned Nigerians Group described the list of 48 ministerial nominees as outrageous

Public affairs analyst and convener of the Concerned Nigerians Group, Deji Adeyanju, has slammed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for submitting 48 ministerial nominees to the Nigerian Senate for screening and confirmation.

Adeyanju said the list of 48 ministers is outrageous and President Tinubu “just came to share food for the boys”

Adeyanju slams Tinubu over 48 ministerial nominees Photo Credits: Deji Adeyanju/Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

He stated this via his Twitter handle @adeyanjudeji on Monday, August 7.

He recalled that President Tinubu asked Nigerians to make sacrifices after removing fuel subsidies and Tinubu still went ahead and nominated 48 ministers

“48 ministers is outrageous. Tinubu just came to share food for the boys. And he was saying the other day that people should make sacrifice after removing fuel subsidy.”

Source: Legit.ng