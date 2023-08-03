President Bola Ahmed Tinubu submitted his supplementary ministerial list to the Nigerian Senate on Wednesday, August, 2

The 19 additional ministerial nominees include the Vice Chancellor of Baze University, Abuja, Professor Mamman Tahir

Prof Tahir serves as VC Baze University, Abuja, owned by Datti Baba-Ahmed, the running mate to Peter Obi in the 2023 presidential election

FCT, Abuja - The Vice Chancellor of Baze University, Abuja, Professor Mamman Tahir, has been nominated by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as a ministerial nominee for screening and confirmation by the Nigerian Senate.

Baze University, Abuja, is owned by Datti Baba-Ahmed, the running mate of Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party.

Professor Tahir Mamman, the VC of Baze University, owned by Peter Obi’s running mate Datti Baba-Ahmed, makes Tinubu’s ministerial list. Photo Credit: @DeeOneAyekooto

Source: Twitter

Prof Tahir, from Adamawa state, made the second batch of Tinubu’s ministerial list sent to the Nigerian Senate on Wednesday, August 2.

Akin Akinwale, a member of the State Executive Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State, shared this via his Twitter handle @mrlurvy.

Source: Legit.ng